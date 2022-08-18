Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $734.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 734 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 734 ($8.87), with a volume of 7289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($8.92).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Marlowe Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 789.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 835.69. The company has a market capitalization of £703.74 million and a PE ratio of 73,681.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
