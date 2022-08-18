Maro One Day Volume Hits $106,774.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $106,774.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

