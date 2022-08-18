Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

