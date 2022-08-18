Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

