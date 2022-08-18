Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $422.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 422 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.10), with a volume of 541765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455.20 ($5.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,596.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 569.66.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Also, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Insiders acquired a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $5,481,449 over the last three months.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

