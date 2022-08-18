Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 114.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.