Martin Dominic Karaba Sells 3,342 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 197,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.