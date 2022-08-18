Mason P. Slaine Sells 182,475 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
