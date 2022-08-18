MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

MasTec Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $81.79 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.