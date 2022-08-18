Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.09

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.09 and traded as low as $80.83. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.52, with a volume of 2,543,691 shares trading hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,695 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,874,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 787,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 739,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,621.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 702,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 690,204 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

