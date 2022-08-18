MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $11,176.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

