Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 647,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

MAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

