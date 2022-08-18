McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

