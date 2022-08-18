McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,637. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $314.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

