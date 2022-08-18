McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 107 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.10. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

