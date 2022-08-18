McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.3 %

SAM opened at $379.16 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $631.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.