McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.63 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

