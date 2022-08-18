McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

