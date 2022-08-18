McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

