MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 916,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.