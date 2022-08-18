MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0004

MediShares (MDS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. MediShares has a total market cap of $472,460.16 and approximately $19,793.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

