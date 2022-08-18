MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $997.90 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $775.14 and a 200-day moving average of $925.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.97 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

