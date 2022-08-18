Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

