Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 413.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,069 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,274,000 after buying an additional 2,036,844 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

