Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.76 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $375.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.06.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

