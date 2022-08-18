Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

