Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 103,251 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

