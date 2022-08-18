Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,620 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $65,170,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.