Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,251 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $241.15 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

