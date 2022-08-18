Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NVR by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVR by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,420.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,498.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.