Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,890 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $90.99. 68,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

