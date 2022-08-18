Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $21,071.97 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 411 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $21,071.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.44, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

