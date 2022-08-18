Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Brian E. Perry Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 98,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 45.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

