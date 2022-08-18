Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Brian E. Perry Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
