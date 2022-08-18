Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,421 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

