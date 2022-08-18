Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 11,718 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

