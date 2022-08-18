M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.36) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.17 ($2.83).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.64.

In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

