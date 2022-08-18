MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

