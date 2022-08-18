MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 196.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 103,475 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 180,400 shares of company stock worth $6,105,355. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

MGM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 140,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,607. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

