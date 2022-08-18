MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 124,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

