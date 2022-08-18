MIB Coin Market Cap Hits $81,939.87 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $81,939.87 and $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,008,947 coins and its circulating supply is 170,707,019 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

