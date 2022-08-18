Microtuber Price Tops $0.0010 (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $22,495.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Microtuber Profile

Microtuber is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

