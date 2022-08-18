Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

