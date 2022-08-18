MileVerse Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and $2.07 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.