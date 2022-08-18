Million Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million (MM)

Million (MM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Million has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $24,665.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Million coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00012769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Million has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Million alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

About Million

Million is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.