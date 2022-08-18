Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 20,350 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 20,350 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.68, for a total transaction of 13,838.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,860,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,625,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,681 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.69, for a total transaction of 12,889.89.

On Monday, July 18th, Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 13,571.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD traded up 0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,064. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.90.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

