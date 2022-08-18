Minds Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,213.00 (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Minds has a market cap of $1.70 million and $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minds coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Minds has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

