Mineral (MNR) Price Tops $0.0030

Mineral (MNR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineral has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $91,915.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mineral

Mineral (MNR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

