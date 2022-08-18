Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

CP stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 47,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

