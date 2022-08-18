Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $45.41 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,228 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 5.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $45,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,227. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

