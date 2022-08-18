Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $555,964.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

